2517 44th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Popular Sunnyside neighborhood. One story house. New bath and appliances (fridge/range/micro). Close to public transpo & Light rail.

Walking distance trendy shops and eateries and park. Bike to downtown.

Fenced yard ideal for pets and BBQ. Oversized shed/one car garage & extra storage area..

Neighbor on one side only. Close to all level schools and Regis University.