Popular Sunnyside neighborhood. One story house. New bath and appliances (fridge/range/micro). Close to public transpo & Light rail. Walking distance trendy shops and eateries and park. Bike to downtown. Fenced yard ideal for pets and BBQ. Oversized shed/one car garage & extra storage area.. Neighbor on one side only. Close to all level schools and Regis University.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2517 44th Ave have any available units?
2517 44th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 44th Ave have?
Some of 2517 44th Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 44th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2517 44th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 44th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 44th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2517 44th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2517 44th Ave offers parking.
Does 2517 44th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 44th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 44th Ave have a pool?
No, 2517 44th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2517 44th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2517 44th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 44th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 44th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)