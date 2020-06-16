All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2515 S Humboldt

2515 South Humboldt Street · (303) 777-7460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2515 South Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Available is this remodeled duplex, front unit, has a ton of natural light, a great layout, newer kitchen, hardwood floors and carpet, newer kitchen, washer dryer, d/w, shared yard, and private 1 car garage. Front and back door. Great location, next to Harvard Gulch Trail and , blocks from Porter Hospital and DU. Walking distance to bistros, coffee shops and grocery stores and more Rent: $1450 + gas and electric. Water is split with other unit Deposit $1450 Lease: 12 months no pets and no smoking Snow Removal and lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 S Humboldt have any available units?
2515 S Humboldt has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 S Humboldt have?
Some of 2515 S Humboldt's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 S Humboldt currently offering any rent specials?
2515 S Humboldt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 S Humboldt pet-friendly?
No, 2515 S Humboldt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2515 S Humboldt offer parking?
Yes, 2515 S Humboldt does offer parking.
Does 2515 S Humboldt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2515 S Humboldt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 S Humboldt have a pool?
No, 2515 S Humboldt does not have a pool.
Does 2515 S Humboldt have accessible units?
No, 2515 S Humboldt does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 S Humboldt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 S Humboldt has units with dishwashers.
