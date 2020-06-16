2515 S Humboldt

Amenities

Available is this remodeled duplex, front unit, has a ton of natural light, a great layout, newer kitchen, hardwood floors and carpet, newer kitchen, washer dryer, d/w, shared yard, and private 1 car garage. Front and back door. Great location, next to Harvard Gulch Trail and , blocks from Porter Hospital and DU. Walking distance to bistros, coffee shops and grocery stores and more Rent: $1450 + gas and electric. Water is split with other unit Deposit $1450 Lease: 12 months no pets and no smoking Snow Removal and lawn care included.