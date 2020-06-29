All apartments in Denver
2515 Central Park Blvd
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

2515 Central Park Blvd

2515 Central Park Boulevard · (303) 912-5275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2515 Central Park Boulevard, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2515 Central Park Blvd · Avail. Aug 1

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1323 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
2515 Central Park Blvd Available 08/01/20 Stapleton single family home - This beautiful Stapleton home offers - 3 Bedrooms - 2.5 Bathrooms - 1,323 square feet - High end finished throughout - Open floor plan - Hardwood floors in the Entry, Family Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Stairs and Upstairs Hallway - Black Appliances including Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator - Granite Slab Countertops in Kitchen - Fireplace with Tile Surround in the Family Room - High-end carpet in Bedrooms - Upgraded Tile in Bathrooms - 2 Car Attached Garage - Washer / Dryer - A/C - Ceiling Fan - Front Porch - Faces a shared courtyard - Walking distance to parks, shopping and town center - Close to highway access

(RLNE5557354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Central Park Blvd have any available units?
2515 Central Park Blvd has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Central Park Blvd have?
Some of 2515 Central Park Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Central Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Central Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Central Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Central Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Central Park Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Central Park Blvd offers parking.
Does 2515 Central Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2515 Central Park Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Central Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 2515 Central Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Central Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2515 Central Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Central Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 Central Park Blvd has units with dishwashers.
