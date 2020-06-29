Amenities
2515 Central Park Blvd Available 08/01/20 Stapleton single family home - This beautiful Stapleton home offers - 3 Bedrooms - 2.5 Bathrooms - 1,323 square feet - High end finished throughout - Open floor plan - Hardwood floors in the Entry, Family Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Stairs and Upstairs Hallway - Black Appliances including Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, and Refrigerator - Granite Slab Countertops in Kitchen - Fireplace with Tile Surround in the Family Room - High-end carpet in Bedrooms - Upgraded Tile in Bathrooms - 2 Car Attached Garage - Washer / Dryer - A/C - Ceiling Fan - Front Porch - Faces a shared courtyard - Walking distance to parks, shopping and town center - Close to highway access
(RLNE5557354)