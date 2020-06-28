Amenities

Don't miss out on this 2000 sq ft, 2-level Craftsman Bungalow home, located just two blocks West of City Park! Originally built in 1923, this half-duplex has vintage character but boasts modern finishes and updates! 2504 Race Street is a 3 bed / 3 bath home with a completely remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher included), white cabinetry and white granite counter tops! 2 bedrooms + 2 baths upstairs and 1 bedroom + 1 bath downstairs! Residents will love the renovated exterior, refinished hardwood flooring, fully-renovated bathrooms and the fully-finished basement with egress windows and a second living room! Enjoy Denver's abundant sunshine and beautiful year-round weather on the spacious, covered front porch! This home also features charming white molding throughout, vaulted ceilings, original built-in linen closets and storage, a decorative fireplace and a four-season sun room! In-unit washer / dryer. Pets negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet deposit (per pet) and $35 monthly pet rent. $30 monthly utility fee for water/sewer and trash. Gas and electricity must be set up in the resident's own name(s). $50 monthly grounds fee. Street parking only.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.