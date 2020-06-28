All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 21 2019 at 8:07 PM

2504 Race Street

2504 Race Street · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Race Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this 2000 sq ft, 2-level Craftsman Bungalow home, located just two blocks West of City Park! Originally built in 1923, this half-duplex has vintage character but boasts modern finishes and updates! 2504 Race Street is a 3 bed / 3 bath home with a completely remodeled kitchen, stainless steel appliances (dishwasher included), white cabinetry and white granite counter tops! 2 bedrooms + 2 baths upstairs and 1 bedroom + 1 bath downstairs! Residents will love the renovated exterior, refinished hardwood flooring, fully-renovated bathrooms and the fully-finished basement with egress windows and a second living room! Enjoy Denver's abundant sunshine and beautiful year-round weather on the spacious, covered front porch! This home also features charming white molding throughout, vaulted ceilings, original built-in linen closets and storage, a decorative fireplace and a four-season sun room! In-unit washer / dryer. Pets negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet deposit (per pet) and $35 monthly pet rent. $30 monthly utility fee for water/sewer and trash. Gas and electricity must be set up in the resident's own name(s). $50 monthly grounds fee. Street parking only.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Race Street have any available units?
2504 Race Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Race Street have?
Some of 2504 Race Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Race Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Race Street is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Race Street offer parking?
No, 2504 Race Street does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 Race Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Race Street have a pool?
No, 2504 Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Race Street have accessible units?
No, 2504 Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Race Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Race Street has units with dishwashers.
