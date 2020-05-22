All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2502 N. Clarkson St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2502 N. Clarkson St.
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

2502 N. Clarkson St.

2502 North Clarkson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Five Points
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2502 North Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Remodeled 4BD, 3BA Home in North Capitol Hill with Finished Basement and Fenced Backyard - THE BASICS

RENT: $3,880
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3 (one full, two 3/4)
PARKING: street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Sorry, no pets.
*There is a $50 monthly water fee
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4779659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2502 N. Clarkson St. have any available units?
2502 N. Clarkson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2502 N. Clarkson St. have?
Some of 2502 N. Clarkson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2502 N. Clarkson St. currently offering any rent specials?
2502 N. Clarkson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2502 N. Clarkson St. pet-friendly?
No, 2502 N. Clarkson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2502 N. Clarkson St. offer parking?
Yes, 2502 N. Clarkson St. offers parking.
Does 2502 N. Clarkson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2502 N. Clarkson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2502 N. Clarkson St. have a pool?
No, 2502 N. Clarkson St. does not have a pool.
Does 2502 N. Clarkson St. have accessible units?
No, 2502 N. Clarkson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2502 N. Clarkson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2502 N. Clarkson St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
Concord
2459 S York St
Denver, CO 80210
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University