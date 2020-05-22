2502 N. Clarkson St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully Remodeled 4BD, 3BA Home in North Capitol Hill with Finished Basement and Fenced Backyard - THE BASICS



RENT: $3,880

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3 (one full, two 3/4)

PARKING: street parking



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking.

*Sorry, no pets.

*There is a $50 monthly water fee

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

720-739-3000



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4779659)