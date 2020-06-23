All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2500 Walnut St.

2500 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

2500 Walnut Street, Denver, CO 80205
River North Art District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1BR, 1Bath Loft including 1 assigned parking space in underground parking garage. In the heart of ballpark neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, light rail, 16th street mall, Larimer Square, Coors Field, bike paths, and nightlife. Granite counter tops, large antique industrial windows, exposed brick, large balcony, storage space, washer / dryer in unit, high ceilings with secured building.
12 month lease.
Deposit equal to one months rent
Rates: $2300/mo
Security Deposit Amount: $2,300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 Walnut St. have any available units?
2500 Walnut St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 Walnut St. have?
Some of 2500 Walnut St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 Walnut St. currently offering any rent specials?
2500 Walnut St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 Walnut St. pet-friendly?
No, 2500 Walnut St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2500 Walnut St. offer parking?
Yes, 2500 Walnut St. does offer parking.
Does 2500 Walnut St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 Walnut St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 Walnut St. have a pool?
No, 2500 Walnut St. does not have a pool.
Does 2500 Walnut St. have accessible units?
No, 2500 Walnut St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 Walnut St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2500 Walnut St. does not have units with dishwashers.
