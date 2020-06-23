2500 Walnut St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

1BR, 1Bath Loft including 1 assigned parking space in underground parking garage. In the heart of ballpark neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, light rail, 16th street mall, Larimer Square, Coors Field, bike paths, and nightlife. Granite counter tops, large antique industrial windows, exposed brick, large balcony, storage space, washer / dryer in unit, high ceilings with secured building.

12 month lease.

Deposit equal to one months rent

Rates: $2300/mo

Security Deposit Amount: $2,300