Last updated July 9 2019 at 7:14 AM

2450 S Humboldt St

2450 South Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Location

2450 South Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
House for rent available in University of Denver neighborhood. Lease terms flexible, but prefer 12 months or longer-term. Granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, sprinkler system, attached garage, landscaped yard, exterior steel door, new locks and knobs throughout (all keyed to a single key for convenience), refinished hardwood floors, professionally cleaned carpet, etc. Details follow:

PET FRIENDLY
- pets are welcome
- SIX FOOT CEDAR PRIVACY FENCE with two entry gates
- Large yard available for pets to play in
- Monthly pet fee based on size and number of pets

HOUSE DETAILS
- 2 bathrooms, 3 bedrooms (basement bedroom has full egress window)
- driveway, attached garage, and alley parking stall (3-4 cars can be accommodated off-street)
- hardwood flooring and carpet
- kitchen with NEWER CABINETS AND COUNTERTOPS
- stainless steel dishwasher
- laundry in home
- Air conditioning unit provided
- Open floor plan with kitchen, living room flowing into each other
- Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances and dishwasher, plus gas stove
- high-efficiency clothes washer/dryer
- Recently replaced electrical box and meter
- Front yard with walkway
- sprinkler system
- deck with pergola awning and gas BBQ grill provided
- Huge backyard
- Multiple old trees providing for significant shade

NEIGHBORHOOD DETAILS
- Located in a very quiet neighborhood
- Walking distance to the University of Denver campus, just a several block walk or five minute bike ride
- One block away from the Harvard Gulch running trail
- Nearby golf course
- Walking distance to: Safeway grocery store, Daz Boz coffee, Starbucks, Anthony's Pizza, Chipolte, Illegal Pete's, Spanky's BBQ, Snarf's Sandwiches, 711, Noodles and Company, Jelly's breakfast restaurant, Mustard's Last Stand, University Cafe, multiple bars and other restaurants in the DU area
- Walking distance to Porter Hospital
- Centrally located with quick access to University Blvd, Colorado Blvd, Broadway, Yale, Evans, Downing, and Interstate 25
- multiple nearby light-rail stations (Colorado Blvd., University of Denver, Evans, Yale)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

