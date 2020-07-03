All apartments in Denver
2440 S Corona St

2440 South Corona Street · No Longer Available
Location

2440 South Corona Street, Denver, CO 80210
Rosedale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Newly Remodeled 1bd/1ba with SmartHome Features! - This newly remodeled front unit is located in Rosedale only 2 blocks from Harvard Gulch Park and is surrounded by mature trees. New A/C, heating, water heaters, and electrical panels have been placed in the home to make it run brand new! Other renovations include hardwood flooring, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, bathroom vanities, bathroom tile, a gas stove range, and quartz countertops. SmartHome features include a Nest thermostat and a Ring doorbell. In this home, find yourself living 3-minutes from Harvard Gulch Park and a 10-minute walk to South Broadway. Find the perfect medium of having a cozy place to come home to and a day and nightlife that is unique from any other area in Denver. From local restaurants such as The Post Brewing Co., Roaming Buffalo BBQ, and a soon to be Denver Beer Company a block from your door. We are cat and dog friendly.

Call us to schedule a showing today!

*Pictures may be of a similar unit in the complex.

(RLNE5685199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2440 S Corona St have any available units?
2440 S Corona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2440 S Corona St have?
Some of 2440 S Corona St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2440 S Corona St currently offering any rent specials?
2440 S Corona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2440 S Corona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2440 S Corona St is pet friendly.
Does 2440 S Corona St offer parking?
Yes, 2440 S Corona St offers parking.
Does 2440 S Corona St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2440 S Corona St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2440 S Corona St have a pool?
No, 2440 S Corona St does not have a pool.
Does 2440 S Corona St have accessible units?
No, 2440 S Corona St does not have accessible units.
Does 2440 S Corona St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2440 S Corona St does not have units with dishwashers.

