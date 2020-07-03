2435 S. Humbolt Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Welcome to your next home! This property is centrally located close to the University of Denver Campus as well as nearby neighborhoods such as Platte Park and Washington Park. You'll be minutes from fun neighborhood restaurants, great walking parks and other nice amenities. This completely renovated original DU home has three bedrooms with 2 baths and an additional room for your office! The property is a two level home that is over 1600 square feet. The first level welcomes sunlight in from the energy efficient windows and has a clean and warm feel to the home. The front yard and back yard have both been completed remodeled with new landscaping and a great deck and additional auxiliary spaces for entertaining! A rare find with this property is the 4 car garage (2.5 car garage, 1 car “car-port” and a 1 car original car garage)! There is more storage space than you'll know what to do with, as well as an attic that spans the full garage! This property comes with new appliances, new washer and dryer and all recently remodeled bathrooms! The backyard has a 6 ft privacy fence and is great for dogs!

