All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2435 S. Humbolt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2435 S. Humbolt Street
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:08 AM

2435 S. Humbolt Street

2435 South Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2435 South Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Welcome to your next home! This property is centrally located close to the University of Denver Campus as well as nearby neighborhoods such as Platte Park and Washington Park. You'll be minutes from fun neighborhood restaurants, great walking parks and other nice amenities. This completely renovated original DU home has three bedrooms with 2 baths and an additional room for your office! The property is a two level home that is over 1600 square feet. The first level welcomes sunlight in from the energy efficient windows and has a clean and warm feel to the home. The front yard and back yard have both been completed remodeled with new landscaping and a great deck and additional auxiliary spaces for entertaining! A rare find with this property is the 4 car garage (2.5 car garage, 1 car “car-port” and a 1 car original car garage)! There is more storage space than you'll know what to do with, as well as an attic that spans the full garage! This property comes with new appliances, new washer and dryer and all recently remodeled bathrooms! The backyard has a 6 ft privacy fence and is great for dogs!
Welcome to your next home! This property is centrally located close to the University of Denver Campus as well as nearby neighborhoods such as Platte Park and Washington Park. You'll be minutes from fun neighborhood restaurants, great walking parks and other nice amenities. This completely renovated original DU home has three bedrooms with 2 baths and an additional room for your office! The property is a two level home that is over 1600 square feet.

The first level welcomes sunlight in from the energy efficient windows and has a clean and warm feel to the home. The front yard and back yard have both been completed remodeled with new landscaping and a great deck and additional auxiliary spaces for entertaining! A rare find with this property is the 4 car garage (2.5 car garage, 1 car “car-port” and a 1 car original car garage)! There is more storage space than you'll know what to do with, as well as an attic that spans the full garage! This property comes with new appliances, new washer and dryer and all recently remodeled bathrooms!

The backyard has a 6 ft privacy fence and is great for dogs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2435 S. Humbolt Street have any available units?
2435 S. Humbolt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2435 S. Humbolt Street have?
Some of 2435 S. Humbolt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2435 S. Humbolt Street currently offering any rent specials?
2435 S. Humbolt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 S. Humbolt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2435 S. Humbolt Street is pet friendly.
Does 2435 S. Humbolt Street offer parking?
Yes, 2435 S. Humbolt Street offers parking.
Does 2435 S. Humbolt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2435 S. Humbolt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 S. Humbolt Street have a pool?
No, 2435 S. Humbolt Street does not have a pool.
Does 2435 S. Humbolt Street have accessible units?
No, 2435 S. Humbolt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 S. Humbolt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2435 S. Humbolt Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Theo
985 N Albion St
Denver, CO 80220
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street
Denver, CO 80202
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University