2375 E Mississippi Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e28060707a ---- Wonderful and Historic Duplex. 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath with off street parking and fenced backyard. Great hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, large kitchen with skylights, newer appliances: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Washer and Dryer, plus additional storage available in the basement. Blocks to Wash Park, South Gaylord, Bonnie Brae, short commute downtown or DU area. Rent includes Trash, Sewer. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website