Denver, CO
2375 E Mississippi Ave
2375 E Mississippi Ave

2375 East Mississippi Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2375 East Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e28060707a ---- Wonderful and Historic Duplex. 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath with off street parking and fenced backyard. Great hardwood floors, exposed brick walls, large kitchen with skylights, newer appliances: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher. Washer and Dryer, plus additional storage available in the basement. Blocks to Wash Park, South Gaylord, Bonnie Brae, short commute downtown or DU area. Rent includes Trash, Sewer. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Dryer Great Location Wash Park! Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2375 E Mississippi Ave have any available units?
2375 E Mississippi Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2375 E Mississippi Ave have?
Some of 2375 E Mississippi Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2375 E Mississippi Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2375 E Mississippi Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2375 E Mississippi Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2375 E Mississippi Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2375 E Mississippi Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2375 E Mississippi Ave offers parking.
Does 2375 E Mississippi Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2375 E Mississippi Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2375 E Mississippi Ave have a pool?
No, 2375 E Mississippi Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2375 E Mississippi Ave have accessible units?
No, 2375 E Mississippi Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2375 E Mississippi Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2375 E Mississippi Ave has units with dishwashers.

