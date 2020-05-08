All apartments in Denver
2358 S University

2358 South University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2358 South University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36859fb09b ---- Free Wifi Across the street from DU Plank/carpet flooring Secure entry Tenant parking ($25/month if available) On site laundry Cat friendly Quick access to I-25 $45 App fee (per adult over 18) $50 Flat monthly utility fee $700 Security deposit 1 Cat acceptable with one time $250 non-refundable pet fee and $25/month pet rent Rental qualifications applicants must have: - Monthly gross income that is at least 2.5x the amount of rent - No felony or ANY violent crime (including assault and domestic violence) convictions within the previous 5 years - No convictions of meth & amphetamine, homicide, or stalking related offenses - No prior or current registered sex offenders - No prior housing evictions - No unpaid rental collections - No open bankruptcies - Thank you for viewing - Contact Deerwoods today - (303) 756 3300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2358 S University have any available units?
2358 S University doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2358 S University have?
Some of 2358 S University's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2358 S University currently offering any rent specials?
2358 S University is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2358 S University pet-friendly?
Yes, 2358 S University is pet friendly.
Does 2358 S University offer parking?
Yes, 2358 S University offers parking.
Does 2358 S University have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2358 S University does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2358 S University have a pool?
No, 2358 S University does not have a pool.
Does 2358 S University have accessible units?
No, 2358 S University does not have accessible units.
Does 2358 S University have units with dishwashers?
No, 2358 S University does not have units with dishwashers.
