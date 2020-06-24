All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2348 Pontiac St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2348 Pontiac St
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:24 AM

2348 Pontiac St

2348 Pontiac Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2348 Pontiac Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2348 Pontiac St Available 03/23/19 Charming 4BD, 2BA North Park Hill Home, Walk To Stapleton Center - THE BASICS

RENT: $2,340
INCLUDED: garbage
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2 (full)
PARKING: two-car garage, plus additional street parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a $35 monthly water/sewer fee
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

(RLNE3592581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 Pontiac St have any available units?
2348 Pontiac St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2348 Pontiac St have?
Some of 2348 Pontiac St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2348 Pontiac St currently offering any rent specials?
2348 Pontiac St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 Pontiac St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2348 Pontiac St is pet friendly.
Does 2348 Pontiac St offer parking?
Yes, 2348 Pontiac St offers parking.
Does 2348 Pontiac St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2348 Pontiac St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 Pontiac St have a pool?
No, 2348 Pontiac St does not have a pool.
Does 2348 Pontiac St have accessible units?
No, 2348 Pontiac St does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 Pontiac St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2348 Pontiac St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Highlands 32
3251 Lowell Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
Nuvo
1211 Vine St
Denver, CO 80206
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University