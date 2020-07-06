2336 Julian Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry

These are a few of our favorite things about our charming duplex / row home that we have loved for 7 years and our current tenant has loved for 3 years:

Best neighborhood in Denver, walkability (less than a mile to Sloan's Lake, Highlands Square, Mile-High Stadium, Downtown, easy bike path to RiNo along the Platte River, a few blocks from Brown Elementary School, Hallack Park, and Toast Wine & Spirits), fully fenced in front and backyard with raised planters, a storage shed, propane fire pit, front porch with adirondack chairs, high ceilings, big windows, lots & lots of storage, new hot water heater, newly painted kitchen & master, new flooring in the living room, updated bathroom (you will love it); kitchen (stainless steel appliances & gas stove), open kitchen living room floor plan (perfect for entertaining), hardwood floors, an unfinished basement (with lots of additional storage), an all purpose light-filled laundry room / office off of the master bedroom, ceiling fan in master, and swamp cooler included for those hot summer days