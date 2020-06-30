All apartments in Denver
2328 W. 34th Ave 2328

2328 West 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2328 West 34th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Newly Renovated 2 Bed Home w/ 2 yards in Highlands - Property Id: 220300

Located in Denver's premier neighborhood, The Highlands, this property comes complete with a front yard, backyard and walking distance to great local shops and dining. Such as Linger, Little Man's Ice Cream, and Gallop Cafe to name a few. There are 3 local grocery stores within a 5 minute drive, King Soopers, Whole Foods and Locavore. Units are all pet friendly.

These 2 bed, 1 bath units have not been lived in since their remodel and all appliances are brand new. In unit comes with a brand new washer/dryer as well as a brand new dishwasher and fridge. The back yard is split between concrete and turf, great for anything in between letting out pets and grilling out. The front yard is all new, artificial turf leading up to and surrounding the public sidewalk, with a small iron gate for added privacy.

Units have 1 assigned parking spot on the property (off street) included in monthly rent. Along with a storage unit big enough for bikes, skis or storage bins.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220300
Property Id 220300

(RLNE5692839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 have any available units?
2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 have?
Some of 2328 W. 34th Ave 2328's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 currently offering any rent specials?
2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 is pet friendly.
Does 2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 offer parking?
Yes, 2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 offers parking.
Does 2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 have a pool?
No, 2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 does not have a pool.
Does 2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 have accessible units?
No, 2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 W. 34th Ave 2328 has units with dishwashers.

