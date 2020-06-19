2325 W 41st Ave

Amenities

SPACIOUS SUNNY TOP LEVEL DUPLEX in HIGHLANDS with GARAGE - In the heart of SUNNYSIDE, on a quiet side street! Large windows fill three bedrooms, a large living room, dining area and kitchen with sunshine. A short walk to great Sunnyside coffee shops and restaurants, and even Highlands and LoHi are walk able. Retreat to the large, covered patio on hot days or relax on the private front deck. No more cleaning off your car in the winter over-sized one-car garage! Near the bus line and minutes from I-70.



- STAINLESS kitchen and DISHWASHER (yes dishwasher!).

- Lots of CLOSET SPACE.

- HARDWOOD FLOORS in the dining area, tile in the kitchen.

- NEW CARPET will be installed in the living room and all three bedrooms prior to move-in.

- Unit will have all NEW PAINT at move-in.

- Washer/dryer in unit.

- Large one-car GARAGE with door opener and space for storage.

- Evaporative cooler to take the edge off hot summer days.

- Large backyard and sprinkler system to keep the front lawn full and green.

Large backyard with covered patio.

*NO DOGS



