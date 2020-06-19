All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

2325 W 41st Ave

2325 West 41st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2325 West 41st Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
SPACIOUS SUNNY TOP LEVEL DUPLEX in HIGHLANDS with GARAGE - In the heart of SUNNYSIDE, on a quiet side street! Large windows fill three bedrooms, a large living room, dining area and kitchen with sunshine. A short walk to great Sunnyside coffee shops and restaurants, and even Highlands and LoHi are walk able. Retreat to the large, covered patio on hot days or relax on the private front deck. No more cleaning off your car in the winter over-sized one-car garage! Near the bus line and minutes from I-70.

- STAINLESS kitchen and DISHWASHER (yes dishwasher!).
- Lots of CLOSET SPACE.
- HARDWOOD FLOORS in the dining area, tile in the kitchen.
- NEW CARPET will be installed in the living room and all three bedrooms prior to move-in.
- Unit will have all NEW PAINT at move-in.
- Washer/dryer in unit.
- Large one-car GARAGE with door opener and space for storage.
- Evaporative cooler to take the edge off hot summer days.
- Large backyard and sprinkler system to keep the front lawn full and green.
- Large backyard with covered patio. Sprinkler system to keep the front lawn full and green.
*NO DOGS

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4787756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

