2316 W. 34th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Available 03/01/20 West 34th Ave. & Zuni - Property Id: 220300



Located in Denver's premier neighborhood, The Highlands, this property comes complete with a front yard, backyard and walking distance to great local shops and dining. Such as Linger, Little Man's Ice Cream, and Gallop Cafe to name a few. There are 3 local grocery stores within a 5 minute drive, King Soopers, Whole Foods and Locavore. Units are all pet friendly.



These 2 bed, 1 bath units have not been lived in since their remodel and all appliances are brand new. In unit comes with a brand new washer/dryer as well as a brand new dishwasher and fridge. The back yard is split between concrete and turf, great for anything in between letting out pets and grilling out. The front yard is all new, artificial turf leading up to and surrounding the public sidewalk, with a small iron gate for added privacy.



Units have 1 assigned parking spot on the property (off street) included in monthly rent. Along with a storage unit big enough for bikes, skis or storage bins.

Property Id 220300



