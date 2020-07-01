All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM

2316 W. 34th Ave

2316 West 34th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2316 West 34th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Available 03/01/20 West 34th Ave. & Zuni - Property Id: 220300

Located in Denver's premier neighborhood, The Highlands, this property comes complete with a front yard, backyard and walking distance to great local shops and dining. Such as Linger, Little Man's Ice Cream, and Gallop Cafe to name a few. There are 3 local grocery stores within a 5 minute drive, King Soopers, Whole Foods and Locavore. Units are all pet friendly.

These 2 bed, 1 bath units have not been lived in since their remodel and all appliances are brand new. In unit comes with a brand new washer/dryer as well as a brand new dishwasher and fridge. The back yard is split between concrete and turf, great for anything in between letting out pets and grilling out. The front yard is all new, artificial turf leading up to and surrounding the public sidewalk, with a small iron gate for added privacy.

Units have 1 assigned parking spot on the property (off street) included in monthly rent. Along with a storage unit big enough for bikes, skis or storage bins.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220300
Property Id 220300

(RLNE5531890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 W. 34th Ave have any available units?
2316 W. 34th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2316 W. 34th Ave have?
Some of 2316 W. 34th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 W. 34th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2316 W. 34th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 W. 34th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 W. 34th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2316 W. 34th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2316 W. 34th Ave offers parking.
Does 2316 W. 34th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2316 W. 34th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 W. 34th Ave have a pool?
No, 2316 W. 34th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2316 W. 34th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2316 W. 34th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 W. 34th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 W. 34th Ave has units with dishwashers.

