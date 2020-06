Amenities

This great 4 bed/2 bath home is available now. It is located very close to the DU campus. All utilities will be covered by owners. This property will be available for a month to month lease or a 6 month lease ending December 31, 2019. The owners will be moving back into the home January 1st so a long term lease going out further than that can't be done. If you are interested in renting one of the rooms, contact us for more information.