All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 230 South Hazel Court.
230 South Hazel Court
Last updated April 6 2019 at 11:43 AM
230 South Hazel Court
230 South Hazel Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
230 South Hazel Court, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious duplex, 3 bed including 1 mater bed, 2 bath. Newer paint carpet. 2 car parking spaces. Close to shops schools. Move in ready. Call is the best way to set viewing 303-898-6868
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 South Hazel Court have any available units?
230 South Hazel Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 230 South Hazel Court have?
Some of 230 South Hazel Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 230 South Hazel Court currently offering any rent specials?
230 South Hazel Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 South Hazel Court pet-friendly?
No, 230 South Hazel Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 230 South Hazel Court offer parking?
Yes, 230 South Hazel Court offers parking.
Does 230 South Hazel Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 South Hazel Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 South Hazel Court have a pool?
No, 230 South Hazel Court does not have a pool.
Does 230 South Hazel Court have accessible units?
No, 230 South Hazel Court does not have accessible units.
Does 230 South Hazel Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 South Hazel Court has units with dishwashers.
