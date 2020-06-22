All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2299 West Tennessee Avenue

2299 West Tennessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2299 West Tennessee Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Athmar Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch House, Move-in Ready. Call is the best way to set viewing 303-898-6868.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2299 West Tennessee Avenue have any available units?
2299 West Tennessee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2299 West Tennessee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2299 West Tennessee Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2299 West Tennessee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2299 West Tennessee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2299 West Tennessee Avenue offer parking?
No, 2299 West Tennessee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2299 West Tennessee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2299 West Tennessee Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2299 West Tennessee Avenue have a pool?
No, 2299 West Tennessee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2299 West Tennessee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2299 West Tennessee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2299 West Tennessee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2299 West Tennessee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2299 West Tennessee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2299 West Tennessee Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
