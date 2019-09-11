Rent Calculator
All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2282 South Gilpin Street.
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2282 South Gilpin Street
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:23 AM
1 of 12
2282 South Gilpin Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2282 South Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80210
University
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2282 South Gilpin Street Available 07/01/19 6 Bedroom house coming available in DU - Provide information about property. Call tenant Kameron to schedule viewing: 417-838-8007
(RLNE4810954)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2282 South Gilpin Street have any available units?
2282 South Gilpin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 2282 South Gilpin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2282 South Gilpin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2282 South Gilpin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2282 South Gilpin Street is pet friendly.
Does 2282 South Gilpin Street offer parking?
No, 2282 South Gilpin Street does not offer parking.
Does 2282 South Gilpin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2282 South Gilpin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2282 South Gilpin Street have a pool?
No, 2282 South Gilpin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2282 South Gilpin Street have accessible units?
No, 2282 South Gilpin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2282 South Gilpin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2282 South Gilpin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2282 South Gilpin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2282 South Gilpin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
