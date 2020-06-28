All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 18 2019 at 2:06 AM

2254 Hooker Street

2254 Hooker Street · No Longer Available
Location

2254 Hooker Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
FLEXIBLE 6-12 MONTH LEASES AVAILABLE! Dog allowed! Stunning fenced backyard with basketball court, hot tub & table set with fire-top included!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately, or up to 30 days out.
PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog permitted.

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Any lease term between 6-12 months available!
* Located in the Witter neighborhood near LoHi, Highlands, Sloans Lake and Downtown
* 3 Bed/1.5 Bath
* Gorgeous hardwoods floors
* Finished basement with custom built ins, great for office or study!
* Radiant heat gas fireplace, significantly reduces Xcel Energy bill!!!
* Amazing backyard with Trex deck and hot tub
* High efficiency washer & dryer included
* Updated kitchen with new appliances including gas stove and over sized refrigerator
* Sprinkler system

GARAGE/PARKING: Street parking, free permits guarantee parking in front of house!
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Tenant responsibility
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 pet fee, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 6-12 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2254 Hooker Street have any available units?
2254 Hooker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2254 Hooker Street have?
Some of 2254 Hooker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2254 Hooker Street currently offering any rent specials?
2254 Hooker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2254 Hooker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2254 Hooker Street is pet friendly.
Does 2254 Hooker Street offer parking?
Yes, 2254 Hooker Street offers parking.
Does 2254 Hooker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2254 Hooker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2254 Hooker Street have a pool?
No, 2254 Hooker Street does not have a pool.
Does 2254 Hooker Street have accessible units?
No, 2254 Hooker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2254 Hooker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2254 Hooker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
