2254 Hooker Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

FLEXIBLE 6-12 MONTH LEASES AVAILABLE! Dog allowed! Stunning fenced backyard with basketball court, hot tub & table set with fire-top included!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately, or up to 30 days out.

PET RESTRICTIONS: One dog permitted.



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Any lease term between 6-12 months available!

* Located in the Witter neighborhood near LoHi, Highlands, Sloans Lake and Downtown

* 3 Bed/1.5 Bath

* Gorgeous hardwoods floors

* Finished basement with custom built ins, great for office or study!

* Radiant heat gas fireplace, significantly reduces Xcel Energy bill!!!

* Amazing backyard with Trex deck and hot tub

* High efficiency washer & dryer included

* Updated kitchen with new appliances including gas stove and over sized refrigerator

* Sprinkler system



GARAGE/PARKING: Street parking, free permits guarantee parking in front of house!

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

YARD: Tenant responsibility

AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative cooler

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 pet fee, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 6-12 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.