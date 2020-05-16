2250 Hooker Street

Amenities
Stunning fenced backyard with hot tub included!
AVAILABILITY DATE: August 15, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Located in the Witter neighborhood near LoHi, Highlands, Sloans Lake and Downtown
* 3 Bed/1.5 Bath
* Gorgeous hardwoods floors
* Finished basement
* Brick fireplace
* Amazing backyard with Trex deck and hot tub
* High efficiency washer & dryer included
* Updated kitchen appliances including gas stove
* Sprinkler system
GARAGE/PARKING: Street parking (permits required)
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Tenant responsibility
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST:
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root & Jess Grose
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.