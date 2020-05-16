All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2250 Hooker Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2250 Hooker Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 9:27 PM

2250 Hooker Street

2250 Hooker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2250 Hooker Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning fenced backyard with hot tub included!

AVAILABILITY DATE: August 15, 2019, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets permitted

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Located in the Witter neighborhood near LoHi, Highlands, Sloans Lake and Downtown
* 3 Bed/1.5 Bath
* Gorgeous hardwoods floors
* Finished basement
* Brick fireplace
* Amazing backyard with Trex deck and hot tub
* High efficiency washer & dryer included
* Updated kitchen appliances including gas stove
* Sprinkler system

GARAGE/PARKING: Street parking (permits required)
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
YARD: Tenant responsibility
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST:

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root & Jess Grose

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Hooker Street have any available units?
2250 Hooker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 Hooker Street have?
Some of 2250 Hooker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 Hooker Street currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Hooker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Hooker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2250 Hooker Street is pet friendly.
Does 2250 Hooker Street offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Hooker Street offers parking.
Does 2250 Hooker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2250 Hooker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Hooker Street have a pool?
No, 2250 Hooker Street does not have a pool.
Does 2250 Hooker Street have accessible units?
No, 2250 Hooker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Hooker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 Hooker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villages at Gateway
12175 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
The Pamela Apartments
2483 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University