Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Modern, up to date two bedroom, two bath available for lease takeover starting either June 1 or July 1, depending on tenants preference and ending on November 8, 2020 with option to extend or resign lease. Private balcony off of master suite, laundry in unit in quiet apartment complex. Please reach out with any questions!