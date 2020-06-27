2237 S. Williams St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

3 Bedroom Home Minutes from the Denver University Campus - Available for a flexible lease.



Charming updated 1920s bungalow located between DU, Wash Park, Harvard Gulch and all the restaurants along Evans. This home maintains its classic charm with the original hardwood floors and quaint layout. The kitchen has been updated with beautiful granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, refurbished cabinets with new hardware, tile back splash and a built in fridge and freezer. The basement is spacious and has a utility room. The home sits on a double lot with a detached one car extra wide garage as well as additional off street parking. The covered patio, backyard and garden are great for entertaining and relaxing in the cool evenings. Close to public transit, just blocks away from the DU campus, a short walk from the light rail station, dozens of restaurants, and the beautiful Harvard Gulch Trail.



Garage Door is a Manual Operated Lift



Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

