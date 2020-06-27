All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

2237 S. Williams St.

2237 South Williams Street
Location

2237 South Williams Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Home Minutes from the Denver University Campus - Available for a flexible lease.

To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.

Charming updated 1920s bungalow located between DU, Wash Park, Harvard Gulch and all the restaurants along Evans. This home maintains its classic charm with the original hardwood floors and quaint layout. The kitchen has been updated with beautiful granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, refurbished cabinets with new hardware, tile back splash and a built in fridge and freezer. The basement is spacious and has a utility room. The home sits on a double lot with a detached one car extra wide garage as well as additional off street parking. The covered patio, backyard and garden are great for entertaining and relaxing in the cool evenings. Close to public transit, just blocks away from the DU campus, a short walk from the light rail station, dozens of restaurants, and the beautiful Harvard Gulch Trail.

Garage Door is a Manual Operated Lift

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash Removal will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.
Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE5000422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

