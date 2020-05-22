Rent Calculator
Denver, CO
2218 South Marion St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM
2218 South Marion St
2218 South Marion Street
No Longer Available
Location
2218 South Marion Street, Denver, CO 80210
University
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
House Near DU - Property Id: 184948
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184948
Property Id 184948
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5384702)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2218 South Marion St have any available units?
2218 South Marion St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2218 South Marion St have?
Some of 2218 South Marion St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2218 South Marion St currently offering any rent specials?
2218 South Marion St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 South Marion St pet-friendly?
No, 2218 South Marion St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denver
.
Does 2218 South Marion St offer parking?
No, 2218 South Marion St does not offer parking.
Does 2218 South Marion St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2218 South Marion St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 South Marion St have a pool?
No, 2218 South Marion St does not have a pool.
Does 2218 South Marion St have accessible units?
No, 2218 South Marion St does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 South Marion St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 South Marion St has units with dishwashers.
