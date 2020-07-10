All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2215 W 46th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2215 W 46th Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

2215 W 46th Ave

2215 West 46th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2215 West 46th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
2215 W 46th Ave Available 07/01/20 Exquisite 3BD, 2.5BA Sunnyside Home with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Enjoy living in this charming neighborhood in the heart of Sunnyside. This home features modern updates including hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. A spacious interior with a separate living room and family room is complimented by a large fenced backyard with a bonus gazebo. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Ricoh Video Walkthrough: https://view.ricohtours.com/fd9b26e7-173b-46a5-a65a-ac8df67f2688/

Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IqfwWVYHdeI&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*There is a $60 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5834549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 W 46th Ave have any available units?
2215 W 46th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2215 W 46th Ave have?
Some of 2215 W 46th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 W 46th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2215 W 46th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 W 46th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 W 46th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2215 W 46th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2215 W 46th Ave offers parking.
Does 2215 W 46th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 W 46th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 W 46th Ave have a pool?
No, 2215 W 46th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2215 W 46th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2215 W 46th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 W 46th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 W 46th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Red Owl
90 S Logan St
Denver, CO 80209
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl
Denver, CO 80211
AMLI Cherry Creek
801 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Julian 32
3405 W 32nd Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University