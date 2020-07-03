2211 Ulster Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Welcome home! 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Townhome with almost 1400 sq ft of living space in the South End neighborhood of Stapleton.



Laminate wood floors flow throughout Main Level to include Kitchen and Great Room.



Spacious eat-in Kitchen with oversized island that can seat 5, granite counters, 5 burner gas range, stainless appliances and pantry.



Upper level includes large Loft, perfect for Den, Study or Play Area, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms and Laundry Room with full-sized washer and dryer.



Large Master Bedroom features tiled walk-in closet and Master Bathroom with soaking tub and dual sinks.



Attached 2 car side by side garage.



Great location! Walking distance to the Dog Park, Tennis Courts, Greenway Park, Puddle Jumper Pool/Park and the Shops on Central Park.



Close proximity to Stanley Marketplace, Stapleton Town Center, East Bridge Town Center, Central Park Recreation Center, 80 acre Central Park, Bluff Lake Nature Preserve, the other five Community Pools, Walking Path/Greenbelt, and Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/High Tech Elementary/DSST/DSA schools.



Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Mall, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70.



Available March 1st