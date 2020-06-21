All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

2211 S Quitman Way

2211 South Quitman Way · (303) 994-2689
Location

2211 South Quitman Way, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2346 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
Beautiful Renovation of this Ranch Style Home across From Harvey Park. This 2,346 Sq. Ft. Home has been remodeled from top to bottom. The kitchen has new cabinetry, SS appliances, granite and access to the covered patio and fenced back yard! Vaulted Ceilings, light and airy is the great room and dining area. Master suite was remodeled from two bedrooms to one extra large master suite and an enormous walk-in closet. The lower level has a recreation room and two large non-conforming bedrooms, new over-sized walk in shower in the 3/4 bath on this level. The exterior has lovely landscaping and an covered carport with storage shed. Enjoy all your weekends at the beautiful Harvey Park located a stone throw away. This 4 Bed/Two Bath d. Small Dog may be negotiable with strict guidelines. Call Linda for showings at 303-994-2689. Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application, all adults 18 and over must make application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2211 S Quitman Way have any available units?
2211 S Quitman Way has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2211 S Quitman Way have?
Some of 2211 S Quitman Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2211 S Quitman Way currently offering any rent specials?
2211 S Quitman Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2211 S Quitman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2211 S Quitman Way is pet friendly.
Does 2211 S Quitman Way offer parking?
Yes, 2211 S Quitman Way does offer parking.
Does 2211 S Quitman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2211 S Quitman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2211 S Quitman Way have a pool?
No, 2211 S Quitman Way does not have a pool.
Does 2211 S Quitman Way have accessible units?
No, 2211 S Quitman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2211 S Quitman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2211 S Quitman Way has units with dishwashers.
