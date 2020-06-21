2211 S Quitman Way

Amenities

Beautiful Renovation of this Ranch Style Home across From Harvey Park. This 2,346 Sq. Ft. Home has been remodeled from top to bottom. The kitchen has new cabinetry, SS appliances, granite and access to the covered patio and fenced back yard! Vaulted Ceilings, light and airy is the great room and dining area. Master suite was remodeled from two bedrooms to one extra large master suite and an enormous walk-in closet. The lower level has a recreation room and two large non-conforming bedrooms, new over-sized walk in shower in the 3/4 bath on this level. The exterior has lovely landscaping and an covered carport with storage shed. Enjoy all your weekends at the beautiful Harvey Park located a stone throw away. This 4 Bed/Two Bath d. Small Dog may be negotiable with strict guidelines. Call Linda for showings at 303-994-2689. Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application, all adults 18 and over must make application.