2202 E 14TH AVE - BM

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This pretty unit is so homey with two bedrooms and one bath, fresh paint, an updated kitchen, a full washer and dryer and lots of space to live in. Convenient location, and plenty of storage.