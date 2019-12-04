Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2202 E 14TH AVE - BM
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
2202 E 14TH AVE - BM
2202 E 14th Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
2202 E 14th Ave, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This pretty unit is so homey with two bedrooms and one bath, fresh paint, an updated kitchen, a full washer and dryer and lots of space to live in. Convenient location, and plenty of storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2202 E 14TH AVE - BM have any available units?
2202 E 14TH AVE - BM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2202 E 14TH AVE - BM have?
Some of 2202 E 14TH AVE - BM's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2202 E 14TH AVE - BM currently offering any rent specials?
2202 E 14TH AVE - BM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 E 14TH AVE - BM pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 E 14TH AVE - BM is pet friendly.
Does 2202 E 14TH AVE - BM offer parking?
No, 2202 E 14TH AVE - BM does not offer parking.
Does 2202 E 14TH AVE - BM have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2202 E 14TH AVE - BM offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 E 14TH AVE - BM have a pool?
No, 2202 E 14TH AVE - BM does not have a pool.
Does 2202 E 14TH AVE - BM have accessible units?
No, 2202 E 14TH AVE - BM does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 E 14TH AVE - BM have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 E 14TH AVE - BM has units with dishwashers.
