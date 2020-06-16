All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2201 South High Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2201 South High Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:17 PM

2201 South High Street

2201 South High Street · (720) 673-4882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2201 South High Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2201 S. High St. - High2201 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Bright Remodeled Townhome across from DU! - Bright 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhome in this awesome neighborhood. This is a beautiful mid-century building located across the street from the DU Campus and a quick walk to many restaurants and shopping. On-site there is washer/dryer and a lovely private backyard. This unit was fully updated which includes a new kitchen/appliances and features an open floor plan with plenty of windows. Optional garage is also available.

This building is not pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $2,200 /month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities: water and trash are included. Electricity, Gas, and Heat are paid by residents.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!!
This townhome will not last
(720) 673-4882
rentAWpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5757342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 South High Street have any available units?
2201 South High Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2201 South High Street currently offering any rent specials?
2201 South High Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 South High Street pet-friendly?
No, 2201 South High Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2201 South High Street offer parking?
Yes, 2201 South High Street does offer parking.
Does 2201 South High Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 South High Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 South High Street have a pool?
No, 2201 South High Street does not have a pool.
Does 2201 South High Street have accessible units?
No, 2201 South High Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 South High Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 South High Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 South High Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 South High Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2201 South High Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Cherry St. Townhomes
794 North Cherry Street
Denver, CO 80220
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Columbine East
1201 Columbine St
Denver, CO 80206
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue
Denver, CO 80219
Archer Tower
901 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity