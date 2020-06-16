2201 South High Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large Bright Remodeled Townhome across from DU! - Bright 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhome in this awesome neighborhood. This is a beautiful mid-century building located across the street from the DU Campus and a quick walk to many restaurants and shopping. On-site there is washer/dryer and a lovely private backyard. This unit was fully updated which includes a new kitchen/appliances and features an open floor plan with plenty of windows. Optional garage is also available.



This building is not pet-friendly and is Smoke-Free. $2,200 /month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities: water and trash are included. Electricity, Gas, and Heat are paid by residents.



Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.



(720) 673-4882

rentAWpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5757342)