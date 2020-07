Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

West facing unit on the 6th floor. Unit comes with washer/dryer unit, heating, air conditioning and a parking spot in the buildings garage.



Great location, right in between RiNo and LoDo, within walking distance of bars, restaurants and Rockies games. There would be an opportunity to renew the lease as well.