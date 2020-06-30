All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2191 E 11th Ave 5-517
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

2191 E 11th Ave 5-517

2191 East 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2191 East 11th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
One Bedroom Apartment overlooking Cheesman Park - Property Id: 140885

The Amaranth effortlessly blends park-like tranquility with urban accessibility. Our boutique-style apartments in Cheesman Park overlook the world-renowned Denver Botanic Gardens, delivering stunning views and even more striking aromas. The floral fragrances dance around your home each morning, enticing you out of bed. Historic tree-lined streets lead the way to your new backyard, Cheesman Park. One of Denver's finest green spaces, Cheesman Park offers up more than 80 acres of manicured gardens, grassy meadows, 100-year-old trees, and its' crown jewel, the gleaming marble pavilion. This emerald oasis doesn't sacrifice on big city conveniences; you'll love the charming neighborhood haunts just steps from your front door. You'll also have quick and easy access to Denver's thriving cultural scene. World-class breweries, hot restaurants, and amazing entertainment are just a stone's throw away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140885
Property Id 140885

(RLNE5458926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 have any available units?
2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 have?
Some of 2191 E 11th Ave 5-517's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 currently offering any rent specials?
2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 is pet friendly.
Does 2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 offer parking?
No, 2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 does not offer parking.
Does 2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 have a pool?
No, 2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 does not have a pool.
Does 2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 have accessible units?
No, 2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 does not have accessible units.
Does 2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2191 E 11th Ave 5-517 has units with dishwashers.

