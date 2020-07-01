All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

2189 E 11th Ave Juniper

2189 East 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2189 East 11th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
google fiber
guest suite
hot tub
trash valet
yoga
2189 E 11th Ave - Property Id: 125994

COMMUNITY AMENITIES
State-of-the-Art fitness center, Fitness on demand, Yoga studio, Rooftop deck, Year round rooftop spa, Hot tub, Entertainment kitchen, Barbeque, Business center, Community herb garden, Lounge, Bike and ski repair area, Free membership to the Botanic Gardens, Dog wash station, Furnished guest suite, 24-hour maintenance, On-site management, Elevator, Garage parking, Charging stations for electric cars, Controlled access/gated, Controlled access underground parking, Disabled access, Completely smoke-free environment, Storage available, Dry cleaning drop off, Package services, Valet trash, Webpass- Google Fiber available now!
APARTMENT AMENITIES
Walk-in closets, Designer lighting, Elevated ceilings, Ceiling fan, Patio/balcony, and bay windows included in selected units, Plank flooring in living areas, Ceramic backsplash, Stainless steel appliances

PET POLICY: $350 fee for 1 pet, $400 fee for 2 pets. 2 pet maximum
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125994
Property Id 125994

(RLNE5468404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2189 E 11th Ave Juniper have any available units?
2189 E 11th Ave Juniper doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2189 E 11th Ave Juniper have?
Some of 2189 E 11th Ave Juniper's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2189 E 11th Ave Juniper currently offering any rent specials?
2189 E 11th Ave Juniper is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2189 E 11th Ave Juniper pet-friendly?
Yes, 2189 E 11th Ave Juniper is pet friendly.
Does 2189 E 11th Ave Juniper offer parking?
Yes, 2189 E 11th Ave Juniper offers parking.
Does 2189 E 11th Ave Juniper have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2189 E 11th Ave Juniper offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2189 E 11th Ave Juniper have a pool?
No, 2189 E 11th Ave Juniper does not have a pool.
Does 2189 E 11th Ave Juniper have accessible units?
Yes, 2189 E 11th Ave Juniper has accessible units.
Does 2189 E 11th Ave Juniper have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2189 E 11th Ave Juniper has units with dishwashers.

