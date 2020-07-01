2189 E 11th Ave Juniper

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse elevator gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage google fiber guest suite hot tub trash valet yoga

2189 E 11th Ave - Property Id: 125994



COMMUNITY AMENITIES

State-of-the-Art fitness center, Fitness on demand, Yoga studio, Rooftop deck, Year round rooftop spa, Hot tub, Entertainment kitchen, Barbeque, Business center, Community herb garden, Lounge, Bike and ski repair area, Free membership to the Botanic Gardens, Dog wash station, Furnished guest suite, 24-hour maintenance, On-site management, Elevator, Garage parking, Charging stations for electric cars, Controlled access/gated, Controlled access underground parking, Disabled access, Completely smoke-free environment, Storage available, Dry cleaning drop off, Package services, Valet trash, Webpass- Google Fiber available now!

APARTMENT AMENITIES

Walk-in closets, Designer lighting, Elevated ceilings, Ceiling fan, Patio/balcony, and bay windows included in selected units, Plank flooring in living areas, Ceramic backsplash, Stainless steel appliances



PET POLICY: $350 fee for 1 pet, $400 fee for 2 pets. 2 pet maximum

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125994

Property Id 125994



(RLNE5468404)