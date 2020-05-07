2189 E 11th Ave 212

Amenities
2189 E 11th Ave - Property Id: 135794
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
State-of-the-Art fitness center, Fitness on demand, Yoga studio, Rooftop deck, Year round rooftop spa, Hot tub, Entertainment kitchen, Barbeque, Business center, Community herb garden, Lounge, Bike and ski repair area, Free membership to the Botanic Gardens, Dog wash station, Furnished guest suite, 24-hour maintenance, On-site management, Elevator, Garage parking, Charging stations for electric cars, Controlled access/gated, Controlled access underground parking, Disabled access, Completely smoke-free environment, Storage available, Dry cleaning drop off, Package services, Valet trash, Webpass- Google Fiber available now!
APARTMENT AMENITIES
Walk-in closets, Designer lighting, Elevated ceilings, Ceiling fan, Patio/balcony, and bay windows included in selected units, Plank flooring in living areas, Ceramic backsplash, Stainless steel appliances
