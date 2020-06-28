All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 6 2019

21608 E. 54th Avenue

21608 East 54th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21608 East 54th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Green Valley Ranch 4-Bedroom Home, Loft! EZ Access To DIA, UC Hospital, Buckley AFB! - Huge 4-Bedroom Home in Green Valley Ranch featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a loft upstairs. Large formal living and dining room with fireplace! Large kitchen has an island and opens to large family room. over 2,500 SqFt, Attached two-car Garage, A/C, Fenced Backyard, and tons of living space. All appliances are included. No Basement. For more information and to set up a showing contact Stuart at 720.216.0716 or email to Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com

This Home Is Professionally Managed By Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc - a Colorado Real Estate & Property Management Company.

(RLNE2587198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21608 E. 54th Avenue have any available units?
21608 E. 54th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 21608 E. 54th Avenue have?
Some of 21608 E. 54th Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21608 E. 54th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21608 E. 54th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21608 E. 54th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 21608 E. 54th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 21608 E. 54th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21608 E. 54th Avenue offers parking.
Does 21608 E. 54th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21608 E. 54th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21608 E. 54th Avenue have a pool?
No, 21608 E. 54th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21608 E. 54th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21608 E. 54th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21608 E. 54th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21608 E. 54th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
