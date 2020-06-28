21608 E. 54th Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Green Valley Ranch 4-Bedroom Home, Loft! EZ Access To DIA, UC Hospital, Buckley AFB! - Huge 4-Bedroom Home in Green Valley Ranch featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a loft upstairs. Large formal living and dining room with fireplace! Large kitchen has an island and opens to large family room. over 2,500 SqFt, Attached two-car Garage, A/C, Fenced Backyard, and tons of living space. All appliances are included. No Basement. For more information and to set up a showing contact Stuart at 720.216.0716 or email to Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com



This Home Is Professionally Managed By Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc - a Colorado Real Estate & Property Management Company.



(RLNE2587198)