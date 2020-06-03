2155 Meade Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Welcome Home! Take a look at this 12-year-old home, this home is perfect for entertaining! The main floor has a ½ bath along with a private office, it has a large kitchen open to a spacious living area with a gas fireplace, upstairs consists of a master suite with full soaking tub and shower, double sinks and a private deck, a jack and jill bathroom connects 2 more bedrooms on this level, up to the 3rd floor is the rooftop entertainment area, another ½ bath, and wet-bar and access to the rooftop deck with amazing mountain views and a private hot tub! Downstairs is fully finished and has a huge open living area with another bedroom and full bathroom, Walk to Sloans lake park and Highlands square! 2 Blocks from Sloans Lake! Private fenced in backyard with detached 2 stall garage, Denver County School district with Brown Elementary, Strive Lake Elementary, and North High School, Call for more information today!

