Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:43 AM

2155 Meade Street

2155 Meade Street · No Longer Available
Location

2155 Meade Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome Home! Take a look at this 12-year-old home, this home is perfect for entertaining! The main floor has a ½ bath along with a private office, it has a large kitchen open to a spacious living area with a gas fireplace, upstairs consists of a master suite with full soaking tub and shower, double sinks and a private deck, a jack and jill bathroom connects 2 more bedrooms on this level, up to the 3rd floor is the rooftop entertainment area, another ½ bath, and wet-bar and access to the rooftop deck with amazing mountain views and a private hot tub! Downstairs is fully finished and has a huge open living area with another bedroom and full bathroom, Walk to Sloans lake park and Highlands square! 2 Blocks from Sloans Lake! Private fenced in backyard with detached 2 stall garage, Denver County School district with Brown Elementary, Strive Lake Elementary, and North High School, Call for more information today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 Meade Street have any available units?
2155 Meade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2155 Meade Street have?
Some of 2155 Meade Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 Meade Street currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Meade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Meade Street pet-friendly?
No, 2155 Meade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2155 Meade Street offer parking?
Yes, 2155 Meade Street offers parking.
Does 2155 Meade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 Meade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Meade Street have a pool?
No, 2155 Meade Street does not have a pool.
Does 2155 Meade Street have accessible units?
No, 2155 Meade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 Meade Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2155 Meade Street has units with dishwashers.

