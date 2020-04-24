All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B

2134 Curtis Street · (720) 370-0406
Location

2134 Curtis Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B · Avail. now

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1071 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
online portal
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B Available 04/14/20 Huge Downtown Denver Loft with Washer/Dryer, Walk to LoDo and RiNo - Located just blocks from LoDo and RiNo, this huge Downtown loft boasts hardwood floors, tall ceilings and a washer and dryer. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsIczrtK5Ik&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $150 monthly fee which includes electric, gas, water, sewer and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE2874567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B have any available units?
2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B has a unit available for $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B have?
Some of 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B currently offering any rent specials?
2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B is pet friendly.
Does 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B offer parking?
No, 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B does not offer parking.
Does 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B have a pool?
No, 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B does not have a pool.
Does 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B have accessible units?
No, 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B does not have units with dishwashers.
