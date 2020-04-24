Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly online portal range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

2134 Curtis St Unit 201-B Available 04/14/20 Huge Downtown Denver Loft with Washer/Dryer, Walk to LoDo and RiNo - Located just blocks from LoDo and RiNo, this huge Downtown loft boasts hardwood floors, tall ceilings and a washer and dryer. Schedule a tour at Keyrenterdenver.com.



Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KsIczrtK5Ik&feature=youtu.be



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*No smoking

*Pets are negotiable.

*There is a $150 monthly fee which includes electric, gas, water, sewer and trash.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services

*Listing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE2874567)