2126 S. Osceola St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 3-bed, 1-bath ranch home available for move-in early August.



Hardwood floor throughout. Nice-sized living and dining rooms, with picture windows looking out onto front and back yards.



The kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space and includes a built-in microwave and dishwasher.



Large unfinished basement for storage includes washer and dryer and a deep utility sink.



Accessible approach ramp from driveway to front door. This well-maintained home also has a huge backyard with a patio that's perfect for entertaining. Barn-style utility shed for storage, plus a 1-car attached garage.



Just blocks from Harvey Park and the Harvey Park Recreation Center, swimming pool and tennis courts. Current Covid restrictions may still be in place on hours and closure of amenities.



Nearby schools include Doull Elementary School, Kepner Middle School and Lincoln High School.



TERMS: Well-behaved adult pets are welcome - please ask about fees and restrictions. Tenant pays for water/sewer, gas/electric. There's a $50/month mowing fee in the summer. One-month deposit and one-year or longer lease. Application fee is $25 per adult. We conduct credit checks. No smoking (inside or outside), no pot use or growing. If approved, tenant pays a $100 lease prep fee; renter's insurance is required.



Available early AUGUST - This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited. Please set a viewing -- we'd love to show you this beautiful home.