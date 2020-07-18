All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
2126 S. Osceola St.
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:32 AM

2126 S. Osceola St.

2126 South Osceola Street · (720) 943-8527
Location

2126 South Osceola Street, Denver, CO 80219
Harvey Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$1,995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1096 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3-bed, 1-bath ranch home available for move-in early August.

Hardwood floor throughout. Nice-sized living and dining rooms, with picture windows looking out onto front and back yards.

The kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space and includes a built-in microwave and dishwasher.

Large unfinished basement for storage includes washer and dryer and a deep utility sink.

Accessible approach ramp from driveway to front door. This well-maintained home also has a huge backyard with a patio that's perfect for entertaining. Barn-style utility shed for storage, plus a 1-car attached garage.

Just blocks from Harvey Park and the Harvey Park Recreation Center, swimming pool and tennis courts. Current Covid restrictions may still be in place on hours and closure of amenities.

Nearby schools include Doull Elementary School, Kepner Middle School and Lincoln High School.

TERMS: Well-behaved adult pets are welcome - please ask about fees and restrictions. Tenant pays for water/sewer, gas/electric. There's a $50/month mowing fee in the summer. One-month deposit and one-year or longer lease. Application fee is $25 per adult. We conduct credit checks. No smoking (inside or outside), no pot use or growing. If approved, tenant pays a $100 lease prep fee; renter's insurance is required.

Available early AUGUST - This property is professionally managed for the owner by Rush Realty Limited. Please set a viewing -- we'd love to show you this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 S. Osceola St. have any available units?
2126 S. Osceola St. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 S. Osceola St. have?
Some of 2126 S. Osceola St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 S. Osceola St. currently offering any rent specials?
2126 S. Osceola St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 S. Osceola St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2126 S. Osceola St. is pet friendly.
Does 2126 S. Osceola St. offer parking?
Yes, 2126 S. Osceola St. offers parking.
Does 2126 S. Osceola St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2126 S. Osceola St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 S. Osceola St. have a pool?
Yes, 2126 S. Osceola St. has a pool.
Does 2126 S. Osceola St. have accessible units?
No, 2126 S. Osceola St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 S. Osceola St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2126 S. Osceola St. has units with dishwashers.
