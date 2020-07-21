All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
21162 E 47th Ave
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:34 AM

21162 E 47th Ave

21162 East 47th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21162 East 47th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY!

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

NEW NEW NEW! This Charming, Remodeled Denver Home offers all the upgrades to live luxuriously and affordably in the heart of the Green Valley Ranch with convenient access to Denver International Airport and so much more!

Details:
3BR/2.5BA
Gorgeous, Open-Concept Kitchen and Living Room
BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
Breakfast Bar- Great for Entertaining
Bedrooms Include Lots of Closet Space
Tons of Natural Light
1,700 Square Feet
3 Levels with FINISHED Basement
BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT ENTIRE HOME
Fresh Paint Throughout
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups
Massive, Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass
Tall, Vaulted Ceilings
Additional Non-conforming Bedroom/Living Room/Office Space in MASSIVE Finished Basement

Nearby parks include Green Valley Ranch East Park, Ensanada Park, and Singletree Park. Nearby restaurants include Papa Murphy's, Pho Kitchen 88, and African Grill and Bar. Nearby grocery stores include King Soopers and Walmart. Nearby coffee shops include Dunkin' Donuts, Starbucks, and Caribou Coffee. Convenient access to E-470, Pena Blvd, Hwy 36, I-70, and DIA!

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, Denver Water/Trash, Cable/Internet.

For Showings, call or text Sarah @ 719-352-9318 or email Sarah@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21162 E 47th Ave have any available units?
21162 E 47th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 21162 E 47th Ave have?
Some of 21162 E 47th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21162 E 47th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
21162 E 47th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21162 E 47th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 21162 E 47th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 21162 E 47th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 21162 E 47th Ave offers parking.
Does 21162 E 47th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21162 E 47th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21162 E 47th Ave have a pool?
No, 21162 E 47th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 21162 E 47th Ave have accessible units?
No, 21162 E 47th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 21162 E 47th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 21162 E 47th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
