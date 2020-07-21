21162 E 47th Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

MOVE IN READY!



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



NEW NEW NEW! This Charming, Remodeled Denver Home offers all the upgrades to live luxuriously and affordably in the heart of the Green Valley Ranch with convenient access to Denver International Airport and so much more!



Details:

3BR/2.5BA

Gorgeous, Open-Concept Kitchen and Living Room

BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

Breakfast Bar- Great for Entertaining

Bedrooms Include Lots of Closet Space

Tons of Natural Light

1,700 Square Feet

3 Levels with FINISHED Basement

BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT ENTIRE HOME

Fresh Paint Throughout

HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups

Massive, Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass

Tall, Vaulted Ceilings

Additional Non-conforming Bedroom/Living Room/Office Space in MASSIVE Finished Basement



Nearby parks include Green Valley Ranch East Park, Ensanada Park, and Singletree Park. Nearby restaurants include Papa Murphy's, Pho Kitchen 88, and African Grill and Bar. Nearby grocery stores include King Soopers and Walmart. Nearby coffee shops include Dunkin' Donuts, Starbucks, and Caribou Coffee. Convenient access to E-470, Pena Blvd, Hwy 36, I-70, and DIA!



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit (1 max)



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, Denver Water/Trash, Cable/Internet.



For Showings, call or text Sarah @ 719-352-9318 or email Sarah@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.