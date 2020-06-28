2110 Willow Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

AVAIL 10/07/2019



9 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS!



Beautiful and Modern Stapleton Home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! The main floor consists of a large kitchen with a spacious island open to the dining area, living room with a cozy gas fireplace, and a half bath. Master suite has two closets, a private bath with duel vanity sinks, and a large shower with a convenient bench. Including 2 additional bedrooms, a nice sized office/loft, another full bathroom with double sinks, a full-sized washer & dryer, and an attached garage.



Resident Responsibilities: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Cable/Internet. Trash Included in Rent!



The Stapleton Community boasts swimming pools & rec centers (entrance fees apply), ample amount of parks, walking trails, and year round community events.



Sorry, NO PETS!



$1,900 Rent/month - $1,900 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or TEXT Tia @ 415-272-7844 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.