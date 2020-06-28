2110 Willow Ct

Amenities
AVAIL 10/07/2019
9 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS!
Beautiful and Modern Stapleton Home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! The main floor consists of a large kitchen with a spacious island open to the dining area, living room with a cozy gas fireplace, and a half bath. Master suite has two closets, a private bath with duel vanity sinks, and a large shower with a convenient bench. Including 2 additional bedrooms, a nice sized office/loft, another full bathroom with double sinks, a full-sized washer & dryer, and an attached garage.
Resident Responsibilities: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Cable/Internet. Trash Included in Rent!
The Stapleton Community boasts swimming pools & rec centers (entrance fees apply), ample amount of parks, walking trails, and year round community events.
Sorry, NO PETS!
$1,900 Rent/month - $1,900 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or TEXT Tia @ 415-272-7844 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.