Denver, CO
2110 Willow Ct
Last updated October 15 2019 at 9:39 AM

2110 Willow Ct

2110 North Willow Court · No Longer Available
Location

2110 North Willow Court, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
AVAIL 10/07/2019

9 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS!

Beautiful and Modern Stapleton Home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms! The main floor consists of a large kitchen with a spacious island open to the dining area, living room with a cozy gas fireplace, and a half bath. Master suite has two closets, a private bath with duel vanity sinks, and a large shower with a convenient bench. Including 2 additional bedrooms, a nice sized office/loft, another full bathroom with double sinks, a full-sized washer & dryer, and an attached garage.

Resident Responsibilities: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Cable/Internet. Trash Included in Rent!

The Stapleton Community boasts swimming pools & rec centers (entrance fees apply), ample amount of parks, walking trails, and year round community events.

Sorry, NO PETS!

$1,900 Rent/month - $1,900 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or TEXT Tia @ 415-272-7844 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Willow Ct have any available units?
2110 Willow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 Willow Ct have?
Some of 2110 Willow Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Willow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Willow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Willow Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Willow Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2110 Willow Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Willow Ct offers parking.
Does 2110 Willow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Willow Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Willow Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2110 Willow Ct has a pool.
Does 2110 Willow Ct have accessible units?
No, 2110 Willow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Willow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Willow Ct has units with dishwashers.
