Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2106 Gilpin Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2106 Gilpin Street
2106 Gilpin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2106 Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80205
City Park West
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Great half duplex in City Park West - Great half duplex close to the Uptown hospital district. Within great walking distance to all the bars and restaurants on 17th Street.
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5644726)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2106 Gilpin Street have any available units?
2106 Gilpin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 2106 Gilpin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Gilpin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Gilpin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 Gilpin Street is pet friendly.
Does 2106 Gilpin Street offer parking?
No, 2106 Gilpin Street does not offer parking.
Does 2106 Gilpin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Gilpin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Gilpin Street have a pool?
No, 2106 Gilpin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Gilpin Street have accessible units?
No, 2106 Gilpin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Gilpin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Gilpin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 Gilpin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 Gilpin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
