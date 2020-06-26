All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2105 West 31st Avenue
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:53 AM

2105 West 31st Avenue

2105 West 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2105 West 31st Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PROPERTY NOW LEASED AND NO LONGER AVAILABLE!

PRIVATE DRIVEWAY PARKING! PETS ALLOWED!

Available May 05, 2019

Use this link to schedule a showing:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/510190?source=marketing

You can also call 720-330-3304 with questions or for help scheduling a showing.

This gorgeous early 1900's LoHi home features beautiful original hardwoods, an updated kitchen, updated baths, and a recently finished basement with bedroom, bathroom, and private entrance. Not pictured is a brand new driveway behind the home which will provide private off-street parking for 2 cars.

Enjoy one of the most desired locations in all of greater Denver, with immediate walking access to everything you love about LoHi.

This property is available for leases of 1 year or more starting on May 5th. Up to 2 pets allowed with breed approval!

Trash, paid by owner. Gas, electric and water paid by tenant.

Please use this link to schedule a showing:

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/510190?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 West 31st Avenue have any available units?
2105 West 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2105 West 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2105 West 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 West 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 West 31st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2105 West 31st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2105 West 31st Avenue offers parking.
Does 2105 West 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 West 31st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 West 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 2105 West 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2105 West 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2105 West 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 West 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 West 31st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2105 West 31st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2105 West 31st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
