2105 West 31st Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

PROPERTY NOW LEASED AND NO LONGER AVAILABLE!



PRIVATE DRIVEWAY PARKING! PETS ALLOWED!



Available May 05, 2019



Use this link to schedule a showing:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/510190?source=marketing



You can also call 720-330-3304 with questions or for help scheduling a showing.



This gorgeous early 1900's LoHi home features beautiful original hardwoods, an updated kitchen, updated baths, and a recently finished basement with bedroom, bathroom, and private entrance. Not pictured is a brand new driveway behind the home which will provide private off-street parking for 2 cars.



Enjoy one of the most desired locations in all of greater Denver, with immediate walking access to everything you love about LoHi.



This property is available for leases of 1 year or more starting on May 5th. Up to 2 pets allowed with breed approval!



Trash, paid by owner. Gas, electric and water paid by tenant.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Tyler Howell



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



Contact us to schedule a showing.