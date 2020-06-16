2101 Delgany St

Amenities

Beautiful Ballpark District One Bedroom



Start with an energized urban neighborhood. Add a luxury property with an eclectic modern style. Pile on perks like a year-round pool with an indoor/outdoor cabana, fireplace and grills, gated dog run, and a rooftop deck with unmatched views of Coors Field, Downtown Denver, and the Rocky Mountains. Not to mention spacious floor plans with dramatic 9- and 12-foot ceilings, large windows and luxury finishes. Mix it all together and you've got The Casey: a premiere community located in Denver's dynamic Union Station North neighborhood, directly adjacent to Coors Field and the bustling Union Station communities. The Casey's unique location combines the best of both worlds; a neighborhood setting just outside of the hustle and bustle of downtown, with easy access to all that Downtown Denver has to offer!

