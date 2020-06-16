All apartments in Denver
2101 Delgany St

2101 Delgany Street · (720) 730-6797
Location

2101 Delgany Street, Denver, CO 80202
Five Points

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1770 · Avail. now

$1,770

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful Ballpark District One Bedroom - Property Id: 178800

Start with an energized urban neighborhood. Add a luxury property with an eclectic modern style. Pile on perks like a year-round pool with an indoor/outdoor cabana, fireplace and grills, gated dog run, and a rooftop deck with unmatched views of Coors Field, Downtown Denver, and the Rocky Mountains. Not to mention spacious floor plans with dramatic 9- and 12-foot ceilings, large windows and luxury finishes. Mix it all together and you've got The Casey: a premiere community located in Denver's dynamic Union Station North neighborhood, directly adjacent to Coors Field and the bustling Union Station communities. The Casey's unique location combines the best of both worlds; a neighborhood setting just outside of the hustle and bustle of downtown, with easy access to all that Downtown Denver has to offer!
Property Id 178800

(RLNE5714509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Delgany St have any available units?
2101 Delgany St has a unit available for $1,770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 Delgany St have?
Some of 2101 Delgany St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Delgany St currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Delgany St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Delgany St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 Delgany St is pet friendly.
Does 2101 Delgany St offer parking?
No, 2101 Delgany St does not offer parking.
Does 2101 Delgany St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 Delgany St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Delgany St have a pool?
Yes, 2101 Delgany St has a pool.
Does 2101 Delgany St have accessible units?
No, 2101 Delgany St does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Delgany St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 Delgany St has units with dishwashers.
