in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2100 N Humboldt St #108 Available 08/01/20 Perfect Uptown Condo - Bright and Open: Well maintained, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, main floor condo in the heart of Uptown and City Park West. The open floor plan with 12-foot ceilings is perfect for entertaining with gorgeous hardwood flooring, fireplace in the living room, and access to a cozy private patio. The ample size master bedroom with large en suite features a soaking tub, double vanity, and shower. The condo building has a secured entry and one assigned parking spot in the underground parking with one assigned storage unit. Located just blocks away from restaurants, bars, shops, and easy access to all Denver has to offer.



Home is available August 1st. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly upon approval; monthly pet rent will be charged. All appliances included: stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Utilities included are: Trash and water- all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Home is occupied, please provide at least 24 hour's notice when requesting tours. Please call for more information.



(RLNE5869916)