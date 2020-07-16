All apartments in Denver
2100 N Humboldt St #108

2100 Humboldt Street · (720) 500-6473
Location

2100 Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80205
City Park West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2100 N Humboldt St #108 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1053 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2100 N Humboldt St #108 Available 08/01/20 Perfect Uptown Condo - Bright and Open: Well maintained, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, main floor condo in the heart of Uptown and City Park West. The open floor plan with 12-foot ceilings is perfect for entertaining with gorgeous hardwood flooring, fireplace in the living room, and access to a cozy private patio. The ample size master bedroom with large en suite features a soaking tub, double vanity, and shower. The condo building has a secured entry and one assigned parking spot in the underground parking with one assigned storage unit. Located just blocks away from restaurants, bars, shops, and easy access to all Denver has to offer.

Home is available August 1st. Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly upon approval; monthly pet rent will be charged. All appliances included: stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Utilities included are: Trash and water- all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Home is occupied, please provide at least 24 hour's notice when requesting tours. Please call for more information.

(RLNE5869916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 N Humboldt St #108 have any available units?
2100 N Humboldt St #108 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 N Humboldt St #108 have?
Some of 2100 N Humboldt St #108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 N Humboldt St #108 currently offering any rent specials?
2100 N Humboldt St #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 N Humboldt St #108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 N Humboldt St #108 is pet friendly.
Does 2100 N Humboldt St #108 offer parking?
Yes, 2100 N Humboldt St #108 offers parking.
Does 2100 N Humboldt St #108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 N Humboldt St #108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 N Humboldt St #108 have a pool?
No, 2100 N Humboldt St #108 does not have a pool.
Does 2100 N Humboldt St #108 have accessible units?
No, 2100 N Humboldt St #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 N Humboldt St #108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 N Humboldt St #108 has units with dishwashers.
