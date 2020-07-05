20740 Kelly Place Denver County

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

2 Bedroom Ranch Home in Desirable Neighborhood! - This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom is 801 sq. ft built in 1985 located in Green Valley Ranch . Single family home in a nice neighborhood. Fenced back yard. Attached 2-car garage.Located near DIA. Has washer/dryer hook ups. Great closet space. Fresh Paint & New Flooring Throughout!!!



~ Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent ~ Pets Ok (upon approval) Fees Apply ~



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/446916



Ask for Erica: 303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near: Himalaya Rd & Green Valley Ranch Blvd



