Home
/
Denver, CO
/
206 W Ellsworth Ave
Last updated August 8 2019 at 4:25 PM

206 W Ellsworth Ave

206 West Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

206 West Ellsworth Avenue, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5d177f10df ---- Newly remodeled 1 bedroom apartments are now available in the South Broadway neighborhood. These apartments have been renovated with brand-new kitchens, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, new bathrooms, flooring and windows. All 6 of the apartments are on a single floor, with easy access to common yard. Large pets are allowed, and the community is just a few blocks from parks, South Broadway shopping opportunities, and provides easy access to downtown Denver. Limited off-street parking is available. South Broadway\'s vibrant neighborhood is packed with coffee shops, restaurants, galleries, music venues, bars, and some of the best locally owned shops around. Highlights include the Mutiny Cafe, Beatrice & Woodsley, Fancy Tiger, Decade, Sputnik, Mayan Theatre, 3 Kings Tavern, and Punch Bowl Social. There?s easy access to public transportation and bike lanes, and it?s minutes from Downtown Denver.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 W Ellsworth Ave have any available units?
206 W Ellsworth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 W Ellsworth Ave have?
Some of 206 W Ellsworth Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 W Ellsworth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
206 W Ellsworth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 W Ellsworth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 W Ellsworth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 206 W Ellsworth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 206 W Ellsworth Ave offers parking.
Does 206 W Ellsworth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 W Ellsworth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 W Ellsworth Ave have a pool?
No, 206 W Ellsworth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 206 W Ellsworth Ave have accessible units?
No, 206 W Ellsworth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 206 W Ellsworth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 W Ellsworth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

