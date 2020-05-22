All apartments in Denver
205 Knox Court
205 Knox Court

205 Knox Court · No Longer Available
Location

205 Knox Court, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious duplex features large living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, finished basement with family room and one non confirming bedroom, great storage and shared fenced yard. Appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher. Great location easy access to I25 & 6th Ave, close to light rail, Downtown Denver, Sports Authority Field, shopping and restaurants. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com Grace Property Management & Real Estate 2200 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO 80233, USA Phone: +1 303-255-1990

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 205 Knox Court have any available units?
205 Knox Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
What amenities does 205 Knox Court have?
Some of 205 Knox Court's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Knox Court pet-friendly?
No, 205 Knox Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
