Home
/
Denver, CO
/
20420 Kelly Pl
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:39 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20420 Kelly Pl
20420 Kelly Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
20420 Kelly Place, Denver, CO 80249
Green Valley Ranch
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great house with finished basement, three car garage, ceiling fans in nearly every room, and elegant 5 piece bath in master. Newer appliances, water heater, and roof.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20420 Kelly Pl have any available units?
20420 Kelly Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 20420 Kelly Pl have?
Some of 20420 Kelly Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20420 Kelly Pl currently offering any rent specials?
20420 Kelly Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20420 Kelly Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 20420 Kelly Pl is pet friendly.
Does 20420 Kelly Pl offer parking?
Yes, 20420 Kelly Pl offers parking.
Does 20420 Kelly Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20420 Kelly Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20420 Kelly Pl have a pool?
No, 20420 Kelly Pl does not have a pool.
Does 20420 Kelly Pl have accessible units?
No, 20420 Kelly Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 20420 Kelly Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 20420 Kelly Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
