2035 South Galapago Street
2035 South Galapago Street

2035 South Galapago Street · (720) 903-2004
Location

2035 South Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80223
Overland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Newer Construction Duplex Unit for Rent*
High End Finishes*
Gas Range*
Central AC*
Side by Side Washer/Dryer*
Two Car Garage plus Additional On-Street Parking*
Private Fenced in Yard*
Walk to Overland Golf Course and Light Rail*
Friendly Pets will be Considered for an Additional Fee*
Credit, Background, Employment and Rental History will be Verified*
If you have questions or want to set up a viewing please contact Robert @ 720-618-1324
You can also visit our website to view available properties, fill out application, or set up a viewing.
www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com/rentals-available
Not a Section 8 Participant*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 South Galapago Street have any available units?
2035 South Galapago Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 South Galapago Street have?
Some of 2035 South Galapago Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 South Galapago Street currently offering any rent specials?
2035 South Galapago Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 South Galapago Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2035 South Galapago Street is pet friendly.
Does 2035 South Galapago Street offer parking?
Yes, 2035 South Galapago Street does offer parking.
Does 2035 South Galapago Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2035 South Galapago Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 South Galapago Street have a pool?
No, 2035 South Galapago Street does not have a pool.
Does 2035 South Galapago Street have accessible units?
No, 2035 South Galapago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 South Galapago Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 South Galapago Street does not have units with dishwashers.
