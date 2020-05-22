2035 South Galapago Street

Amenities

Newer Construction Duplex Unit for Rent*

High End Finishes*

Gas Range*

Central AC*

Side by Side Washer/Dryer*

Two Car Garage plus Additional On-Street Parking*

Private Fenced in Yard*

Walk to Overland Golf Course and Light Rail*

Friendly Pets will be Considered for an Additional Fee*

Credit, Background, Employment and Rental History will be Verified*

If you have questions or want to set up a viewing please contact Robert @ 720-618-1324

You can also visit our website to view available properties, fill out application, or set up a viewing.

www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com/rentals-available

Not a Section 8 Participant*



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.