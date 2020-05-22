2035 South Galapago Street

Amenities
Newer Construction Duplex Unit for Rent*
High End Finishes*
Gas Range*
Central AC*
Side by Side Washer/Dryer*
Two Car Garage plus Additional On-Street Parking*
Private Fenced in Yard*
Walk to Overland Golf Course and Light Rail*
Friendly Pets will be Considered for an Additional Fee*
Credit, Background, Employment and Rental History will be Verified*
If you have questions or want to set up a viewing please contact Robert @ 720-618-1324
You can also visit our website to view available properties, fill out application, or set up a viewing.
www.precisionhomespropertymanagement.com/rentals-available
Not a Section 8 Participant*
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.