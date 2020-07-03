All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 203 S Jackson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
203 S Jackson St
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

203 S Jackson St

203 South Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

203 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Impeccable 4 bed, 4.5 bath end unit townhome in the heart of Cherry Creek. Perfect for Roommates - TONS of space!!! Main level includes gourmet kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops and casual eat-in area; separate den perfect for an office; large living room with fireplace; formal dining room; half bath; cozy courtyard and 2-car attached Garage. Second level boasts a spacious master suite with 5-piece bath, walk-in closet, walk-out balcony and fireplace and 2nd Bedroom with its own bath and walk-in closet. Third level loft bedroom with private bath and closet. Finished Basement with large living area and bedroom with private bath perfect for guest privacy. Blocks from Cherry Creek Mall and convenient to downtown. Small Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit. NO SMOKING. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109. Call, text or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 S Jackson St have any available units?
203 S Jackson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 S Jackson St have?
Some of 203 S Jackson St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 S Jackson St currently offering any rent specials?
203 S Jackson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 S Jackson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 S Jackson St is pet friendly.
Does 203 S Jackson St offer parking?
Yes, 203 S Jackson St offers parking.
Does 203 S Jackson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 S Jackson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 S Jackson St have a pool?
No, 203 S Jackson St does not have a pool.
Does 203 S Jackson St have accessible units?
No, 203 S Jackson St does not have accessible units.
Does 203 S Jackson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 S Jackson St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
MOTO Apartments
820 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80230
X at Sloans
1552 Xavier Street
Denver, CO 80204
The Hudson
7201 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80224
RiDE
3609 Wynkoop Street
Denver, CO 80216
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University