203 S Jackson St

Impeccable 4 bed, 4.5 bath end unit townhome in the heart of Cherry Creek. Perfect for Roommates - TONS of space!!! Main level includes gourmet kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops and casual eat-in area; separate den perfect for an office; large living room with fireplace; formal dining room; half bath; cozy courtyard and 2-car attached Garage. Second level boasts a spacious master suite with 5-piece bath, walk-in closet, walk-out balcony and fireplace and 2nd Bedroom with its own bath and walk-in closet. Third level loft bedroom with private bath and closet. Finished Basement with large living area and bedroom with private bath perfect for guest privacy. Blocks from Cherry Creek Mall and convenient to downtown. Small Pets allowed with owner approval and pet deposit. NO SMOKING. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109. Call, text or go to showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery to schedule your showing.